Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 368,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

