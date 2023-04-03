Square Token (SQUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Square Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and $1.12 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $21.10 or 0.00075931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.32413777 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,316,608.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

