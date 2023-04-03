SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.25.

SSAAY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

