Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.85. 3,836,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,345. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

