Starname (IOV) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Starname (IOV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Starname has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $989,440.58 and $551.15 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

