STASIS EURO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.53 million and $2.42 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.