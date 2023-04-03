Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,023 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.09. The stock had a trading volume of 661,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,150. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

