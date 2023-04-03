Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375,560 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.29. 13,012,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,401,969. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

