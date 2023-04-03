Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $48.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4,320.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $204.54. The stock had a trading volume of 552,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,562. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $230.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.75. The company has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.