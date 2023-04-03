Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,618 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,618 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 769,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $123.30.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

