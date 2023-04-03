Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 14,623 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

