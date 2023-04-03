Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $226.03. 160,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,060. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $262.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

