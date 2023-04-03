Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.36. 2,852,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,672. The firm has a market cap of $399.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

