Stephens Inc. AR Has $18.59 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,859. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.