Stephens Inc. AR Has $22.31 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

