Stephens Inc. AR Invests $13.67 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 454,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 216,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

