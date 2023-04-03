Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,022 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FDX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.09. The stock had a trading volume of 859,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,233. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

