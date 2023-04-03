Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after buying an additional 259,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.11. 218,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,286. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $253.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.