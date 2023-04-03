Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$4.50

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMCXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foran Mining Stock Up 5.1 %

FMCXF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

