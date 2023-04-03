Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
