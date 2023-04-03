Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

