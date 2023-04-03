Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cisco Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 76,282 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,499 call options.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,500,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

