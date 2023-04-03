StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.