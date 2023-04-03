StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.12.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
