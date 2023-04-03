StockNews.com Downgrades Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Renasant Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Renasant by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 247.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

