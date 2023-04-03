StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.