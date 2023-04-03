StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 1.4 %

REED opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41.

Get Reed's alerts:

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.