StockNews.com Lowers AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Hold

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
ACM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.
AECOM Price Performance
ACM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AECOM (ACM)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.