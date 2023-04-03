StockNews.com Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.51 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
