StockNews.com Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.51 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.