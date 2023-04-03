StockNews.com Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

WVE opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

