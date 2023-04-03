Stone Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,036 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,402,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

