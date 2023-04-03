Stone Asset Management Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 216,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,408. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

