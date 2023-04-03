Stone Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.49. 4,372,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071,013. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

