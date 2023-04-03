Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $16.11. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 233,072 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
