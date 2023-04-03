Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $16.11. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 233,072 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

