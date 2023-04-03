Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Insider Activity

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 133,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 1,179.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Stride by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

