Susquehanna Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $65.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Schlumberger Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. 15,421,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821,303. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

