Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sutro Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

