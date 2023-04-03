Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.