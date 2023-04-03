Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

