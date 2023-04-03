TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.27.

Shares of WM opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

