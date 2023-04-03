TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $373.88.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $318.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day moving average is $279.78. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $440.64.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

