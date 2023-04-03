Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3,266.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,351 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

