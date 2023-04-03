Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $1.25

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Terra has a market cap of $304.39 million and approximately $40.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003247 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

