Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $170.00 at TD Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,438,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $626.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

