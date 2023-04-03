The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $216.40. 3,396,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.69. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

