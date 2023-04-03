The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

GAP Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Insider Transactions at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $287,557. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

