The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target to $3.25

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,922 shares of company stock worth $85,701. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

