The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.95.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,459,000 after buying an additional 395,803 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,321,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

