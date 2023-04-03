The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $83,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,854. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

