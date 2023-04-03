The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,073. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 609.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.