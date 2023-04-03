Thomas J. Seifert Sells 5,218 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NET traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.18. 3,033,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

