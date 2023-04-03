Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of MA opened at $363.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $346.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

