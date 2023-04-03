Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

